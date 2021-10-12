Box: Webster Groves 4, Pacific 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Webster Groves
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Pacific
|9-17
|4-2
|147/6
|212/8
|Webster Groves
|15-18
|3-4
|203/8
|220/8
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-5, CF, Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan Lawrence (#18, 5-3, SS, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Perry (#23, 5-7, C, Jr.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Emery McReynolds (#2, 5-6, SS, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
