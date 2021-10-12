 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 4, Pacific 0
Box: Webster Groves 4, Pacific 0

1234567RHE
Pacific0000000000
Webster Groves1200100421

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Pacific9-174-2147/6212/8
Webster Groves15-183-4203/8220/8

Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-5, CF, Sr.)1200000
Morgan Lawrence (#18, 5-3, SS, Jr.)3100000
Olivia Perry (#23, 5-7, C, Jr.)0100000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, 1B, Sr.)3011000
Emery McReynolds (#2, 5-6, SS, Fr.)3010000

