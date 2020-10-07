 Skip to main content
Box: Webster Groves 7, Fox 1
Box: Webster Groves 7, Fox 1

1234567RHE
Webster Groves20110127121
Fox0000001100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Webster Groves8-14-0104/1217/2
Fox13-61-1169/1989/10

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)4230000
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)3123000
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-6, CF, Jr.)4110000
Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)0100000
Nicola Rikand (#3, 5-7, IF, Sr.)1100000
Caitlyn Boyle (#2, 5-7, OF, Sr.)0100000
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)4020000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)3010100
Taylor Knapp (#18, 5-6, OF, Sr.)3011000
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)4011100
Ava Fitzgibbon (#4, 5-3, OF, Fr.)3011100

Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.

