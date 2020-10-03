 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Webster Groves 9, Oakville 6
0 comments

Box: Webster Groves 9, Oakville 6

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
123456789RHE
Oakville000004200600
Webster Groves100400103991

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Oakville3-20-036/730/6
Webster Groves5-12-068/1419/4

Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)4321200
Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)5220100
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)4221010
Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)4110000
Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)5113001
Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)5011100

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports