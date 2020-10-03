Box: Webster Groves 9, Oakville 6

|1
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Webster Groves
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|9
|9
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Oakville
|3-2
|0-0
|36/7
|30/6
|Webster Groves
|5-1
|2-0
|68/14
|19/4
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Webster Groves
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-8, C, Sr.)
|4
|3
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Myah King (#6, 5-7, 3B, Jr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kelly Collins (#13, 5-10, IF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ally Marshall (#8, 5-8, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Buske (#31, 5-5, P, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Ivy Clark (#24, 5-9, SS, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
