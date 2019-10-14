BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
1234567RHE
Webster Groves210220310153
Lutheran South0000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Webster Groves16-85-1163/782/3
Lutheran South11-131-0136/6137/6

Webster GrovesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Myah King (#6, 5-8, 3B, So.)4321100
Molly McPheeters (#3, 5-4, CF, Sr.)3220000
Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-5, OF)3210000
Kelly Collins (#13, 5-11, IF, Jr.)5121010
Carissa Castro (#12, 5-4, 2B, Jr.)3121000
Rebekah Riefle (#9, 5-10, OF, Sr.)1110000
Elizabeth Zareh (#21, 5-10, SS, Sr.)4044200
Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-9, C, Jr.)4011000

Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.

