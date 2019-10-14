|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Webster Groves
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|10
|15
|3
|Lutheran South
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Webster Groves
|16-8
|5-1
|163/7
|82/3
|Lutheran South
|11-13
|1-0
|136/6
|137/6
|Webster Groves
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Myah King (#6, 5-8, 3B, So.)
|4
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Molly McPheeters (#3, 5-4, CF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Moran (#7, 5-5, OF)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly Collins (#13, 5-11, IF, Jr.)
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Carissa Castro (#12, 5-4, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rebekah Riefle (#9, 5-10, OF, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elizabeth Zareh (#21, 5-10, SS, Sr.)
|4
|0
|4
|4
|2
|0
|0
|Hannah Jansen (#23, 5-9, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.