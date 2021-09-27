Box: Westminster 10, DuBourg 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|DuBourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Westminster
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|11
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|DuBourg
|2-5
|1-1
|33/5
|76/11
|Westminster
|6-7
|1-0
|113/16
|99/14
|DuBourg
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Mya Dozier (#4, SS, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abby Shipp (#15, 2, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Pearson (#28)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Berkland (#1)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton (#8)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Kate Bugh (#10)
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Savvy Duncan (#7)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam (#22)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Ballew (#6)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Merrifield (#9)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Julia Martin (#16)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.