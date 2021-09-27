 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Westminster 10, DuBourg 0
0 comments

Box: Westminster 10, DuBourg 0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123456RHE
DuBourg000000020
Westminster41112110111

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
DuBourg2-51-133/576/11
Westminster6-71-0113/1699/14

DuBourgABRHRBI2B3BHR
Mya Dozier (#4, SS, Fr.)3010000
Abby Shipp (#15, 2, Fr.)2010000

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Pearson (#28)3221000
Ellie Berkland (#1)2210100
Jadyn Patton (#8)3210000
Molly Kate Bugh (#10)4123100
Savvy Duncan (#7)4121000
Hope Linam (#22)3110000
Emma Ballew (#6)0100000
Gabby Merrifield (#9)3010000
Julia Martin (#16)3011000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: The significance of 16 — Cardinals' win streak ties the 1884 UA St. Louis Maroons (the who?)​

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Eureka (15-1) was idle.2. Summit (18-1) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-9), 11-0.3. Marquette (15-6) was idle.4. Wa…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/251. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Marquette (17-7) was idle.4. Washington (15-5) vs. Lafayette…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News