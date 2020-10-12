 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 13, Ladue 8
1234567RHE
Ladue0044000800
Westminster421303013113

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Ladue0-60-051/887/14
Westminster1-70-156/992/15

Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kennedy Pearson (#28)2310000
Gabby Merrifield (#9)4221100
Emma Ballew (#6)4223000
Nicki Mabry (#14)4211100
Marty Briner (#4)4121000
Molly Kate Bugh (#10)5113000
Grace Yost (#3)3111000
Hope Linam (#22)4100000
Jadyn Patton (#8)3011000

