Box: Westminster 13, Ladue 8

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Ladue
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Westminster
|4
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|13
|11
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Ladue
|0-6
|0-0
|51/8
|87/14
|Westminster
|1-7
|0-1
|56/9
|92/15
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kennedy Pearson (#28)
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Merrifield (#9)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Ballew (#6)
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Nicki Mabry (#14)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Marty Briner (#4)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Kate Bugh (#10)
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Yost (#3)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam (#22)
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton (#8)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
