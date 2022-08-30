Box: Westminster 14, Incarnate Word 5

|R
|H
|E
|Incarnate Word
|5
|7
|6
|Westminster
|14
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Incarnate Word
|2-4
|0-0
|25/4
|53/9
|Westminster
|3-1
|0-0
|40/7
|19/3
|Incarnate Word
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Olivia Stroker (#1, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ally Ledbetter (#25, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Kenzie Nelson (#99, Jr.)
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Otten (#10, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charli Niemczyk (#24, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Buehler (#3, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|Individual stats Have not been reported.