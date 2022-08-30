 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Box: Westminster 14, Incarnate Word 5

  • 0
RHE
Incarnate Word576
Westminster1400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Incarnate Word2-40-025/453/9
Westminster3-10-040/719/3

People are also reading…

Incarnate WordABRHRBI2B3BHR
Olivia Stroker (#1, Sr.)4121100
Ally Ledbetter (#25, So.)3120100
Kenzie Nelson (#99, Jr.)4111000
Sophia Otten (#10, So.)3110000
Charli Niemczyk (#24, Fr.)3100000
Sam Buehler (#3, Sr.)4011000

Westminster
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

We salute the 2021-2022 state high school champs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/281. Washington (4-1) was idle.2. Eureka (4-1) was idle.3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.4. Marquette (1-0) was idle.5…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/261. Washington (4-1) def. Linn, 10-0.2. Eureka (2-1) vs. Eldon at Sullivan, 7 p.m.3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.4.…

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 8/271. Washington (4-1) lost to Helias, 11-3.2. Eureka (2-1) def. Sullivan (3-2), 3-2.3. Parkway South (0-0) was idle.4…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News