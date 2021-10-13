 Skip to main content
Box: Westminster 15, Metro 0
RHE
Metro000
Westminster1580

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Metro0-40-01/059/15
Westminster9-121-1151/38162/40

Metro
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Molly Kate Bugh (#10)2322100
Savvy Duncan (#7)1210000
Emily Griege (#21)2211100
Jadyn Patton (#8)1200000
Victoria Fuller (#24)2111000
Kennedy Pearson (#28)1111010
Emma Yost (#4)2112000
Emma Ballew (#6)0100000
Hope Linam (#22)1100000
Katie Pederson (#5)0100000
Ellie Berkland (#1)3012000

