Box: Westminster 15, Normandy 0

12RHE
Normandy00000
Westminster12315130

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Normandy0-70-617/295/14
Westminster17-61-0218/31131/19

Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Allie Branstetter (#14, OF, So.)2221010
Kyla Christy (#12, INF, So.)2222200
Emily Griege (#48, INF, Sr.)2221010
Paige Branstetter (#22, INF, So.)1210000
Olivia Wilson (#4, INF, Fr.)1200000
Molly Kate Bugh (#10, INF, Jr.)2123010
Gabby Merrifield (#9, P, Sr.)2111000
Jadyn Patton (#8, INF, Sr.)2110000
Ma'Kya Huddleston (#21)1112010
Addi Drumm (#5, C, Fr.)1101000
Ellie Berkland (#1, C, Jr.)2010000

