Box: Westminster 15, Normandy 0

|1
|2
|R
|H
|E
|Normandy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|12
|3
|15
|13
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Normandy
|0-7
|0-6
|17/2
|95/14
|Westminster
|17-6
|1-0
|218/31
|131/19
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Allie Branstetter (#14, OF, So.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Kyla Christy (#12, INF, So.)
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Emily Griege (#48, INF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Paige Branstetter (#22, INF, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olivia Wilson (#4, INF, Fr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Molly Kate Bugh (#10, INF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gabby Merrifield (#9, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton (#8, INF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ma'Kya Huddleston (#21)
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Addi Drumm (#5, C, Fr.)
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Berkland (#1, C, Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0