|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Clayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Westminster
|12
|4
|0
|16
|9
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Clayton
|5-8
|3-2
|120/9
|151/12
|Westminster
|9-9
|0-1
|122/9
|137/11
|Clayton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Gates (#1)
|2
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Reese Earleywine (#3, Sr.)
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Hobaugh (#22)
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Merrifield (#7)
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Nicki Mabry (#14, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Marty Briner (#4)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carsyn Beachy (#9)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace Yost (#2)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton (#8)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Fuller (#24)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0