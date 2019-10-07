Red October special: Subscribe now
123RHE
Clayton000000
Westminster12401690

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Clayton5-83-2120/9151/12
Westminster9-90-1122/9137/11

Clayton
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Gates (#1)2322110
Reese Earleywine (#3, Sr.)1310000
Katie Hobaugh (#22)2221000
Gabby Merrifield (#7)2223001
Nicki Mabry (#14, Jr.)3124000
Marty Briner (#4)0100000
Carsyn Beachy (#9)0100000
Grace Yost (#2)0100000
Jadyn Patton (#8)0100000
Victoria Fuller (#24)0100000

