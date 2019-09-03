|1
|Westminster
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|11
|6
|2
|Ladue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Westminster
|1-0
|0-0
|11/11
|1/1
|Ladue
|0-1
|0-0
|1/1
|11/11
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Gates
|3
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Nicki Mabry (Jr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Reese Earleywine (Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carsyn Beachy
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Dyamond Clay
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marty Briner
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Merrifield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Hobaugh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ladue
|Individual stats Have not been reported.