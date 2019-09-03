Subscribe for 99¢
12345RHE
Westminster820101162
Ladue00001100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster1-00-011/111/1
Ladue0-10-01/111/11

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Gates3224011
Nicki Mabry (Jr.)1200000
Reese Earleywine (Sr.)3110100
Carsyn Beachy4112000
Dyamond Clay1110000
Hope Linam0100000
Marty Briner0101000
Jadyn Patton0100000
Gabby Merrifield1100000
Katie Hobaugh4010000

Ladue
Individual stats Have not been reported.

