|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway Central
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|Westminster
|3
|5
|1
|2
|2
|13
|17
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway Central
|8-13
|2-5
|121/6
|163/7
|Westminster
|10-10
|0-1
|138/6
|157/7
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Lauren Gates (#1)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Katie Hobaugh (#22)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Reese Earleywine (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Gabby Merrifield (#7)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Marty Briner (#4)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton (#8)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam (#28)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicki Mabry (#14, Jr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dyamond Clay (#5)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carsyn Beachy (#9)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0