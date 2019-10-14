BATTER UP! GET 6 MONTHS FOR $19.99
12345RHE
Parkway Central00102300
Westminster3512213172

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway Central8-132-5121/6163/7
Westminster10-100-1138/6157/7

Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Gates (#1)3332110
Katie Hobaugh (#22)3332100
Reese Earleywine (#3, Sr.)4232101
Gabby Merrifield (#7)3222101
Marty Briner (#4)3110000
Jadyn Patton (#8)2110000
Hope Linam (#28)2110000
Nicki Mabry (#14, Jr.)4012100
Dyamond Clay (#5)1010000
Carsyn Beachy (#9)3012000

