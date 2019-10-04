Red October special: Subscribe now
1234567RHE
Parkway West4100000500
Westminster1051100895

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Parkway West8-83-388/678/5
Westminster8-90-1106/7137/9

Parkway West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Nicki Mabry (Jr.)4221100
Lauren Gates4212001
Katie Hobaugh4124001
Jadyn Patton3110000
Carsyn Beachy3110010
Dyamond Clay0100000
Hope Linam3011000
Marty Briner3010000

