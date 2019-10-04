|1
|R
|H
|E
|Parkway West
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Westminster
|1
|0
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|9
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Parkway West
|8-8
|3-3
|88/6
|78/5
|Westminster
|8-9
|0-1
|106/7
|137/9
|Parkway West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Nicki Mabry (Jr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Gates
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Katie Hobaugh
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Jadyn Patton
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Carsyn Beachy
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Dyamond Clay
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Marty Briner
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0