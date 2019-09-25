Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
St. Charles West0000100100
Westminster1101200572

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles West4-91-370/5108/8
Westminster5-60-162/5101/8

St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Reese Earleywine (Sr.)1200000
Katie Hobaugh4110100
Carsyn Beachy2110000
Hope Linam3100000
Jadyn Patton2022100
Lauren Gates4010000
Marty Briner3010000
Gabby Merrifield3011100

