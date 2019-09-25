|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles West
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Westminster
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|5
|7
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles West
|4-9
|1-3
|70/5
|108/8
|Westminster
|5-6
|0-1
|62/5
|101/8
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Reese Earleywine (Sr.)
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Hobaugh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Carsyn Beachy
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hope Linam
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jadyn Patton
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Gates
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marty Briner
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Merrifield
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0