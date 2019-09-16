|1
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Westminster
|2
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|14
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles
|3-3
|1-2
|39/6
|43/7
|Westminster
|3-4
|0-0
|41/7
|74/12
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Westminster
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Reese Earleywine (Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Hobaugh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Carsyn Beachy
|4
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Gabby Merrifield
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Lauren Gates
|4
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Hope Linam
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Nicki Mabry (Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Dyamond Clay
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0