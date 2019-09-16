Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
St. Charles0000042600
Westminster22230009142

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles3-31-239/643/7
Westminster3-40-041/774/12

St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Reese Earleywine (Sr.)4221000
Katie Hobaugh3121100
Carsyn Beachy4122200
Gabby Merrifield4120100
Lauren Gates4122101
Hope Linam3122000
Nicki Mabry (Jr.)3111000
Dyamond Clay2110000

