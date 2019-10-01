Subscribe now!
123RHE
Westminster38617121
Trinity001100

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Westminster7-80-195/6128/9
Trinity1-170-5109/7266/18

WestminsterABRHRBI2B3BHR
Lauren Gates4446112
Katie Hobaugh2321200
Gabby Merrifield3223000
Reese Earleywine (Sr.)3211000
Marty Briner0200000
Hope Linam2112000
Nicki Mabry (Jr.)3110000
Dyamond Clay2112100
Jadyn Patton2100000

Trinity
Individual stats Have not been reported.

