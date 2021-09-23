 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 18, De Soto 3
0 comments

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 18, De Soto 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
123RHE
De Soto102333
Windsor (Imperial)7651800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
De Soto1-150-351/3211/13
Windsor (Imperial)14-45-0161/1069/4

De SotoABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emily Sampson (Sr.)1210000
Cameron Hayes-Gowen (Jr.)2110100
Ella DeClue (Jr.)2011010

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside Pitch: Dodgers, or Giants? Which match-up would you like better for the Cardinals in a wild-card game?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/181. Summit (16-1) was idle.2. Eureka (14-1) was idle.3. Marquette (15-5) def. Washington (13-5), 6-0.4. Washington (…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/211. Eureka (15-1) was idle.2. Summit (18-1) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (9-9), 11-0.3. Marquette (15-6) was idle.4. Wa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News