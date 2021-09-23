Box: Windsor (Imperial) 18, De Soto 3

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|De Soto
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|7
|6
|5
|18
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|De Soto
|1-15
|0-3
|51/3
|211/13
|Windsor (Imperial)
|14-4
|5-0
|161/10
|69/4
|De Soto
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emily Sampson (Sr.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cameron Hayes-Gowen (Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ella DeClue (Jr.)
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
