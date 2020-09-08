 Skip to main content
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 5, Jefferson 0
Box: Windsor (Imperial) 5, Jefferson 0

RHE
Jefferson040
Windsor (Imperial)500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Jefferson2-10-130/107/2
Windsor (Imperial)4-31-141/1430/10

JeffersonABRHRBI2B3BHR
Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)3020100
Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)3010000
Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)3010000

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

