Box: Windsor (Imperial) 5, Jefferson 0

|R
|H
|E
|Jefferson
|0
|4
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Jefferson
|2-1
|0-1
|30/10
|7/2
|Windsor (Imperial)
|4-3
|1-1
|41/14
|30/10
|Jefferson
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Catryn Cattoor (#10, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brittany Bittick (#12, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maggie Brunke (#2, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
