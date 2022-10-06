 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Windsor (Imperial) 6, Festus 1

  • 0
1234567RHE
Festus0000000150
Windsor (Imperial)0000000600

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Festus9-164-3110/4197/8
Windsor (Imperial)13-116-1182/7108/4

FestusABRHRBI2B3BHR
Paige Pikey (#25)0100000
Bailey Propst (#13, Sr.)3030010
Olivia Gillam (#18, So.)3011000
Rylie Moore (#34, So.)3010000

Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The top scorers in the area: Meet our Athletes of the Week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area fall softball rankings, Week 7

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 10/3/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (26-3)12. Francis Howell (19-3)43. Summit (18-3)34. Eureka (1…

Area fall softball rankings, Week 6

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 9/26/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. Washington (23-3)12. Eureka (15-3)23. Summit (15-3)44. Francis Howell (1…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News