Box: Windsor (Imperial) 6, Festus 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Festus
|9-16
|4-3
|110/4
|197/8
|Windsor (Imperial)
|13-11
|6-1
|182/7
|108/4
|Festus
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Paige Pikey (#25)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey Propst (#13, Sr.)
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Olivia Gillam (#18, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylie Moore (#34, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.