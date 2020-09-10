Box: Winfield 10, Orchard Farm 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Winfield
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Winfield
|6-2
|3-0
|71/9
|30/4
|Orchard Farm
|1-4
|1-2
|17/2
|51/6
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Avery Zenke (#6, IF, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Ousley (#21, IF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faith Mitchell (#12, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
