Box: Winfield 10, Orchard Farm 1
123456RHE
Winfield6000221000
Orchard Farm100000183

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield6-23-071/930/4
Orchard Farm1-41-217/251/6

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)4120000
Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)3021000
Avery Zenke (#6, IF, So.)3020000
Alyssa Ousley (#21, IF, Fr.)3010000
Faith Mitchell (#12, P, Fr.)3010000

