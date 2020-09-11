Box: Winfield 12, Francis Howell Central 8

|R
|H
|E
|Winfield
|12
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Central
|8
|15
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Winfield
|7-2
|3-0
|83/9
|38/4
|Francis Howell Central
|5-3
|2-1
|58/6
|35/4
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell Central
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sydney Webb (#25, P, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.