Box: Winfield 12, Francis Howell Central 8
Box: Winfield 12, Francis Howell Central 8

RHE
Winfield1200
Francis Howell Central8151

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield7-23-083/938/4
Francis Howell Central5-32-158/635/4

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Francis Howell CentralABRHRBI2B3BHR
Alyssa Haile (#2, INF, Jr.)3220100
Josie Bezzole (#5, OF, Jr.)5220000
Emily Chadwick (#33, UT, Jr.)4131100
Ashley Leible (#4, INF, Fr.)4131000
Lexi Floyd (#8, OF, Jr.)3122001
Kennedy Jensen (#15, P, Jr.)2113001
Sydney Webb (#25, P, Fr.)3010100
Samantha Mangnall (#26, UT, So.)1010000

