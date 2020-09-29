 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Winfield 13, Orchard Farm 1
0 comments

Box: Winfield 13, Orchard Farm 1

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
123RHE
Orchard Farm001163
Winfield8321300

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Orchard Farm1-51-318/364/11
Winfield10-95-1144/24120/20

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)2110000
Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)3011000
Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)3010000
Alyssa Ousley (#21, IF, Fr.)3010000
Faith Mitchell (#12, P, Fr.)2010000
Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)3010000

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/281. Washington (12-4) is idle.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-3) vs. Francis Howell Central (11-9), 4:15 p.m (postponed).3.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports