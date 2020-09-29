Box: Winfield 13, Orchard Farm 1

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Orchard Farm
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Winfield
|8
|3
|2
|13
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|1-5
|1-3
|18/3
|64/11
|Winfield
|10-9
|5-1
|144/24
|120/20
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alyssa Ousley (#21, IF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Faith Mitchell (#12, P, Fr.)
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
