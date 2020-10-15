 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Winfield 20, Orchard Farm 5
0 comments

Box: Winfield 20, Orchard Farm 5

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
12345RHE
Winfield000002000
Orchard Farm00000570

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield14-106-2199/8147/6
Orchard Farm3-101-768/3169/7

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Avery Zenke (#6, IF, So.)3210000
Nicole Voigt (#11, C, Sr.)3123000
Anale Rao (#1, OF, Jr.)2110000
Gabby Doza (#15, IF, Sr.)2112001
Rylan Steinhoff (#24, OF, Fr.)3020000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports