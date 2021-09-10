Box: Winfield 22, North Point 7

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Winfield
|5
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|22
|0
|0
|North Point
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4
|10
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Winfield
|5-4
|2-1
|62/7
|36/4
|North Point
|0-3
|0-0
|8/1
|45/5
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|North Point
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Karly Tinker (#16, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Wilmes (#8, RF, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lauryn Collier (#10, SS, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Caroline Frank (#12, P, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cara Caskey (#20, 3B, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
