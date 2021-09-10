 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 22, North Point 7
Box: Winfield 22, North Point 7

123456RHE
Winfield5115372200
North Point1500017410

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield5-42-162/736/4
North Point0-30-08/145/5

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

North PointABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kylee Caskey (#22, LF, So.)2201000
Leah Zerrer (#27, P, So.)4120000
Karly Tinker (#16, 3B, Fr.)3111000
Madison Wilmes (#8, RF, Fr.)3101000
Lauryn Collier (#10, SS, So.)2100000
Caroline Frank (#12, P, Fr.)4102000
Cara Caskey (#20, 3B, Fr.)3012000

