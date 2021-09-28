 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 23, Orchard Farm 3
Box: Winfield 23, Orchard Farm 3

123RHE
Winfield39112300
Orchard Farm300347

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield10-74-2138/873/4
Orchard Farm6-71-5125/7126/7

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Orchard FarmABRHRBI2B3BHR
Hailey Hunter2121100
Avery Zenke (Jr.)1111000
Rylan Steinhoff (So.)2110100

