Box: Winfield 23, Orchard Farm 3

|1
|2
|3
|R
|H
|E
|Winfield
|3
|9
|11
|23
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Winfield
|10-7
|4-2
|138/8
|73/4
|Orchard Farm
|6-7
|1-5
|125/7
|126/7
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Hailey Hunter
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Avery Zenke (Jr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Rylan Steinhoff (So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.