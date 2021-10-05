 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 4, St. Charles 0
Box: Winfield 4, St. Charles 0

1234567RHE
St. Charles0000000053
Winfield0000220400

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
St. Charles14-104-3161/7105/4
Winfield12-115-3169/7117/5

St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Bryten Kendrick3020000
Livy Schiffer (Sr.)3010000
Maddie Jackson (Jr.)3010000
Dylen Mills3010100

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

