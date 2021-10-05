Box: Winfield 4, St. Charles 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|St. Charles
|14-10
|4-3
|161/7
|105/4
|Winfield
|12-11
|5-3
|169/7
|117/5
|St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Bryten Kendrick
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Livy Schiffer (Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maddie Jackson (Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dylen Mills
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
