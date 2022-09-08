Box: Winfield 5, North Point 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|North Point
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|North Point
|3-8
|0-4
|65/6
|106/10
|Winfield
|5-2
|4-0
|45/4
|15/1
|North Point
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Skyelyn Cook (#15, 5-5, C, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cara Caskey (#20, 5-7, 3B, So.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Izzie May (#21, SS)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Haylee Mattson (#4, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Wilmes (#8, 5-3, 2B, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.