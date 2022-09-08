 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Winfield 5, North Point 1

1234567RHE
North Point0010000154
Winfield0002030500

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
North Point3-80-465/6106/10
Winfield5-24-045/415/1

North PointABRHRBI2B3BHR
Skyelyn Cook (#15, 5-5, C, Fr.)3100000
Cara Caskey (#20, 5-7, 3B, So.)3021000
Izzie May (#21, SS)3010000
Haylee Mattson (#4, OF, Sr.)3010000
Madison Wilmes (#8, 5-3, 2B, So.)4010000

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

