 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Winfield 7, Elsberry 3
0 comments

Box: Winfield 7, Elsberry 3

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
1234567RHE
Elsberry0000000300
Winfield0000000770

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Elsberry7-53-285/753/4
Winfield11-105-2154/13136/11

Elsberry
Individual stats Have not been reported.

WinfieldABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emily Wright (#20, OF, Sr.)4222020
Maicey Aubuchon (#18, 3B, So.)1210100
Tatum Bradshaw (#17, SS, Sr.)3110000
Anna Hoeckelmann (#19, 1B, Jr.)3111100
Alexa Nickles (#2, 2B, So.)2100000
Chloe Wehde (#5, P, So.)3012010
Chloe Turnbull (#17, UT, Fr.)4011000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Washington (13-4) vs. Borgia (6-5), 4:30 p.m.2. Fort Zumwalt West (11-4) is idle.3. Troy Buchanan (10-3) is idle…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports