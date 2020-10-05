Box: Winfield 7, Elsberry 3

|1
|R
|H
|E
|Elsberry
|Winfield
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Elsberry
|7-5
|3-2
|85/7
|53/4
|Winfield
|11-10
|5-2
|154/13
|136/11
|Elsberry
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Winfield
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emily Wright (#20, OF, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Maicey Aubuchon (#18, 3B, So.)
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tatum Bradshaw (#17, SS, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Hoeckelmann (#19, 1B, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Alexa Nickles (#2, 2B, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chloe Wehde (#5, P, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Chloe Turnbull (#17, UT, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
