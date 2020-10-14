 Skip to main content
Box: Winfield 8, Lutheran St. Charles 6
Box: Winfield 8, Lutheran St. Charles 6

1234567RHE
Lutheran St. Charles0000000674
Winfield0000000800

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles1-100-029/3114/10
Winfield13-106-2179/16142/13

Lutheran St. CharlesABRHRBI2B3BHR
Maddie Brenizer (#1, SS, Sr.)4225002
Molly Clifft (#15, P, Sr.)1111001
Megan Aulbert (#14, 2B)3110000
Violet Schneider (#18, LC)3110000
Katie Hill (#8)2100000
Erin Turner (#11, 3B, Sr.)4010000
Ashley Martin (#10, C)4010000

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

