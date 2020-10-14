Box: Winfield 8, Lutheran St. Charles 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7
|4
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|1-10
|0-0
|29/3
|114/10
|Winfield
|13-10
|6-2
|179/16
|142/13
|Lutheran St. Charles
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Maddie Brenizer (#1, SS, Sr.)
|4
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Molly Clifft (#15, P, Sr.)
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Megan Aulbert (#14, 2B)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Violet Schneider (#18, LC)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Katie Hill (#8)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Erin Turner (#11, 3B, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ashley Martin (#10, C)
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.