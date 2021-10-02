Box: Winfield 9, Ursuline 6

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Winfield
|0
|5
|4
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|Ursuline
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|6
|6
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Winfield
|11-10
|4-3
|164/8
|111/5
|Ursuline
|7-10
|2-2
|97/5
|139/7
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Ursuline
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tags
