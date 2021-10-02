 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Winfield 9, Ursuline 6
0 comments

Box: Winfield 9, Ursuline 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
12345RHE
Winfield05400900
Ursuline20202662

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield11-104-3164/8111/5
Ursuline7-102-297/5139/7

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

UrsulineABRHRBI2B3BHR
Addie Rhea (#27, 3B, Jr.)3200000
Leah Anderson (#25, SS, Sr.)2110000
Emma Hingle (#22, P, So.)2111000
Kaitlyn Thole (#20, P, So.)2110000
Ellie Weston (#17, 1B, So.)3111010
Anna Kozlowksi (#6, OF, Sr.)3010000
Elisa Schmitt (#4, 2B, Jr.)3011000

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Respect women’s basketball — Taurasi, Griner, Mizzou’s Sophie Cunningham strong in WNBA playoffs

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/301. Eureka (19-1) def. Oakville (12-9), 10-0.2. Summit (21-2) def. Cor Jesu (3-14), 13-0.3. Washington (20-5) def. F…

Softball - Fall

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/261. Eureka (17-1) was idle.2. Summit (19-1) was idle.3. Washington (17-5) was idle.4. Marquette (17-7) was idle.5. P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News