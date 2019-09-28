|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Winfield
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|8
|0
|0
|Fort Zumwalt North
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|7
|6
|8
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Winfield
|9-8
|2-2
|115/7
|135/8
|Fort Zumwalt North
|7-9
|0-6
|111/7
|103/6
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Fort Zumwalt North
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kelly Allensworth (#14, P, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Sarah Becker (#11, OF, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kate Neumann (#7, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Caroline Emge (#10, P, So.)
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cecilia Vedvig (#5)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Martin (#15, P, So.)
|2
|0
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0