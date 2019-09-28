Subscribe for 99¢
12345RHE
Winfield01322800
Fort Zumwalt North10114768

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield9-82-2115/7135/8
Fort Zumwalt North7-90-6111/7103/6

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Fort Zumwalt NorthABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kelly Allensworth (#14, P, Jr.)3220200
Sarah Becker (#11, OF, Sr.)2210000
Kate Neumann (#7, IF, Jr.)3113000
Caroline Emge (#10, P, So.)1100000
Cecilia Vedvig (#5)0100000
Victoria Martin (#15, P, So.)2024200

