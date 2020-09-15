Box: Wright City 13, Louisiana 0

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Wright City
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|5
|13
|18
|0
|Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Wright City
|3-4
|2-2
|62/9
|43/6
|Louisiana
|0-7
|0-4
|2/0
|81/12
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-2, P, Jr.)
|5
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Russell Anna (#17, Sr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-9, 3B, So.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Allexus Donnelly (#9, 5-0, 2B, Sr.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Abby Raines (#1, 5-6, SS, Sr.)
|4
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-5, C, Jr.)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Madison Hamlett (#24, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tristen Head (#6, 5-4, C, Jr.)
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Thomas (#4, 5-5, P, So.)
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adison Fast (#19, 5-9, 1B, Jr.)
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaelyn Wegrzyn (#5, 5-7, OF, Jr.)
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Louisiana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
