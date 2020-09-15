 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Wright City 13, Louisiana 0
0 comments

Box: Wright City 13, Louisiana 0

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
123456RHE
Wright City15011513180
Louisiana000000000

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Wright City3-42-262/943/6
Louisiana0-70-42/081/12

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-2, P, Jr.)5333000
Russell Anna (#17, Sr.)3321100
Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-9, 3B, So.)3221000
Allexus Donnelly (#9, 5-0, 2B, Sr.)2211100
Abby Raines (#1, 5-6, SS, Sr.)4133200
Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-5, C, Jr.)3120200
Madison Hamlett (#24, 5-7, P, Sr.)3100000
Tristen Head (#6, 5-4, C, Jr.)4021100
Emma Thomas (#4, 5-5, P, So.)1011000
Adison Fast (#19, 5-9, 1B, Jr.)5011000
Kaelyn Wegrzyn (#5, 5-7, OF, Jr.)1010000

Louisiana
Individual stats Have not been reported.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports