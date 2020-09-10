 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Wright City 13, Montgomery County 2
0 comments

Box: Wright City 13, Montgomery County 2

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
123456RHE
Montgomery County000020200
Wright City6030221362

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Montgomery County1-40-211/249/10
Wright City2-31-144/934/7

Montgomery County
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-2, P, Jr.)4320100
Allexus Donnelly (#9, 5-0, 2B, Sr.)1300000
Tristen Head (#6, 5-4, C, Jr.)3225200
Adison Fast (#19, 5-9, 1B, Jr.)4120000
Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#3, 5-5, OF, Jr.)3100000
Madison Hamlett (#24, 5-7, P, Sr.)2100000
Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-5, C, Jr.)2100000

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports