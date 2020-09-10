Box: Wright City 13, Montgomery County 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|R
|H
|E
|Montgomery County
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Wright City
|6
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|13
|6
|2
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Montgomery County
|1-4
|0-2
|11/2
|49/10
|Wright City
|2-3
|1-1
|44/9
|34/7
|Montgomery County
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-2, P, Jr.)
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Allexus Donnelly (#9, 5-0, 2B, Sr.)
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tristen Head (#6, 5-4, C, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|5
|2
|0
|0
|Adison Fast (#19, 5-9, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#3, 5-5, OF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madison Hamlett (#24, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-5, C, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
