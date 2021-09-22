Box: Wright City 13, St. Charles 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|R
|H
|E
|Wright City
|4
|0
|3
|5
|1
|13
|12
|0
|St. Charles
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Wright City
|5-6
|2-3
|72/7
|75/7
|St. Charles
|8-6
|2-2
|78/7
|71/6
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Tristen Head (#6, 5-7, C, Sr.)
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-10, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Rees (#8, 5-6, OF)
|3
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS)
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adison Fast (#19, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kaelyn Wegrzyn (#11, 5-8, OF, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
