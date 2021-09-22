 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 13, St. Charles 2
12345RHE
Wright City4035113120
St. Charles02000200

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Wright City5-62-372/775/7
St. Charles8-62-278/771/6

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Tristen Head (#6, 5-7, C, Sr.)3420000
Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-10, 3B, Jr.)3223000
Paige Rees (#8, 5-6, OF)3224100
Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS)4221000
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, OF, Sr.)3210000
Adison Fast (#19, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)4121000
Kaelyn Wegrzyn (#11, 5-8, OF, Sr.)4012000

St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.

