Box: Wright City 13, St. Clair 2

|R
|H
|E
|Wright City
|13
|0
|0
|St. Clair
|2
|4
|1
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Wright City
|1-3
|0-1
|31/8
|34/8
|St. Clair
|3-3
|1-0
|39/10
|47/12
|Wright City
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|St. Clair
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Current Smith (#2, IF, Jr.)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jessica Bess (#9, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Madelyn Ruszala (#1, P, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emma Davis (#23, U, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaitlyn Janson (#4, U, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.