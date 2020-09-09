 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 13, St. Clair 2
Box: Wright City 13, St. Clair 2

RHE
Wright City1300
St. Clair241

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Wright City1-30-131/834/8
St. Clair3-31-039/1047/12

Wright City
Individual stats Have not been reported.

St. ClairABRHRBI2B3BHR
Current Smith (#2, IF, Jr.)3111100
Jessica Bess (#9, OF, Sr.)3100000
Madelyn Ruszala (#1, P, Sr.)3010000
Emma Davis (#23, U, Sr.)3010000
Kaitlyn Janson (#4, U, Jr.)3011100



