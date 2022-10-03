 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Wright City 17, Hermann 2

  • 0
1234RHE
Hermann0011200
Wright City951217150

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Hermann3-121-557/4182/12
Wright City7-152-6156/10164/11

Hermann
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Staats (#11, 5-8, 1B, Jr.)4332110
Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS, So.)3325011
Tristyn Moore (#7, 5-6, OF, Jr.)3222000
Tori Orf (#18, 5-8, OF, Sr.)3222100
Emma Thomas (#10, 5-7, P, Sr.)3210000
Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-10, 3B, Sr.)3210000
Paige Rees (#4, 5-7, C, So.)2211000
Sophia Wegrzyn (#21, 5-8, P, So.)3121200
Sadie Sehnert (#14, 5-6, C, Fr.)4012000

