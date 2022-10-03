Box: Wright City 17, Hermann 2

|1
|2
|3
|4
|R
|H
|E
|Hermann
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Wright City
|9
|5
|1
|2
|17
|15
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Hermann
|3-12
|1-5
|57/4
|182/12
|Wright City
|7-15
|2-6
|156/10
|164/11
|Hermann
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Staats (#11, 5-8, 1B, Jr.)
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS, So.)
|3
|3
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|Tristyn Moore (#7, 5-6, OF, Jr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Tori Orf (#18, 5-8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Emma Thomas (#10, 5-7, P, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-10, 3B, Sr.)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paige Rees (#4, 5-7, C, So.)
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Wegrzyn (#21, 5-8, P, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Sadie Sehnert (#14, 5-6, C, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0