Box: Wright City 17, Louisiana 4

|Louisiana
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Wright City
|5
|6
|2
|4
|0
|17
|18
|0
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Louisiana
|0-1
|0-1
|4/4
|17/17
|Wright City
|7-8
|3-3
|108/108
|104/104
|Louisiana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Emma Wegrzyn (#16, 5-9, OF, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS)
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Tristen Head (#6, 5-7, C, Sr.)
|3
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-10, 3B, Jr.)
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, OF, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adison Fast (#19, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kaelyn Wegrzyn (#11, 5-8, OF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ellie Rodriguez (#5, 5-5, OF, Sr.)
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-6, IF, Sr.)
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
