Box: Wright City 17, Louisiana 4
Box: Wright City 17, Louisiana 4

12345RHE
Louisiana21010400
Wright City5624017180

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Louisiana0-10-14/417/17
Wright City7-83-3108/108104/104

Louisiana
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Emma Wegrzyn (#16, 5-9, OF, Sr.)3334100
Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS)4330100
Tristen Head (#6, 5-7, C, Sr.)3332001
Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-10, 3B, Jr.)3321000
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, OF, Sr.)3220000
Adison Fast (#19, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)4110000
Kaelyn Wegrzyn (#11, 5-8, OF, Sr.)3113000
Ellie Rodriguez (#5, 5-5, OF, Sr.)2110010
Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-6, IF, Sr.)3021000

