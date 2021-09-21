 Skip to main content
Box: Wright City 6, Mark Twain 3
Box: Wright City 6, Mark Twain 3

1234567RHE
Mark Twain0020010300
Wright City2010030691

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Mark Twain0-10-13/36/6
Wright City4-62-359/5973/73

Mark Twain
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, OF, Sr.)4220000
Tristen Head (#6, 5-7, C, Sr.)4133010
Lydia Clubb (#17, 5-6, SS)4110000
Emma Wegrzyn (#16, 5-9, OF, Sr.)1100000
Abigail Vossen (#12, 5-10, 3B, Jr.)3100000
Adison Fast (#19, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)3022000
Sophia Wegrzyn (#20, 5-8, P)1010000

