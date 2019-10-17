Subscribe for 99¢
1234567RHE
Winfield0001300400
Wright City0040300795

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Agst/Avg
Winfield13-125-3180/7206/8
Wright City23-410-0237/961/2

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.

Wright CityABRHRBI2B3BHR
Summer Boswell (#13, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)3222100
Brooklyn Moore (#4, 5-5, SS, Sr.)3221100
Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, 2B, So.)3121110
Kenidie Duft (#3, 5-6, CF, Sr.)3110000
Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-5, C, So.)0100000
Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#10, 5-6, LF, So.)3010000
Tristen Head (#6, 5-6, C, So.)3012000

