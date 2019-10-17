|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|R
|H
|E
|Winfield
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Wright City
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|9
|5
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Agst/Avg
|Winfield
|13-12
|5-3
|180/7
|206/8
|Wright City
|23-4
|10-0
|237/9
|61/2
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Wright City
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|2B
|3B
|HR
|Summer Boswell (#13, 5-8, 1B, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Brooklyn Moore (#4, 5-5, SS, Sr.)
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kendall Hannah (#2, 5-5, 2B, So.)
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kenidie Duft (#3, 5-6, CF, Sr.)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Riley Seagraves (#14, 5-5, C, So.)
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kylie Jarmuszkiewcz (#10, 5-6, LF, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tristen Head (#6, 5-6, C, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0