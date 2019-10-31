For the last eight years, Incarnate Word junior Mia Boyd has had two serious passions – the violin and softball.
Boyd said she loves the violin because the music she makes helps her relax.
“It just gives me another outlet, other than softball, to just relax and do something other than school,” Boyd said. “I started in grade school and it was something I thought was cool. I really ended up enjoying it.”
As it turns out, Boyd's other passion will be taking center stage this weekend and she may need time time on the violin top help deal with the stressful weekend of state softball, which will begin at 2 p.m. Friday at the Killian Sports Complex in Springfield when Incarnate (18-6, No. 5 in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings) takes on Helias (24-5) in a Class 3 semifinal.
While she's gotten quite handy with the musical instrument, Boyd hasn't been to shabby with a softball, bat and glove, either, Red Knights coach Mike Gill said.
The coach pointed to her numbers – a team-best .573 batting average to go along with four home runs and 28 RBI as well as a 5-5 record with a 2.82 earned run average – as evidence of her success.
“Mia has meant everything – as a pitcher, a hitter and a first baseman,” Gill said. “She does all three so well. She's more of a power pitcher that hits her spots. Her record is not quite what she'd want it to be. She does (pitch a lot of big games). She'll probably pitch our first game at state. When she hits the ball, she hits it so hard.”
Gill added that Boyd's value to the team goes well beyond just a set of numbers.
Gill said that Boyd often comes alive to provide an emotional spark for the Red Knights.
“She's a bubbly personality that gets along with everybody,” Gill said. “Everybody likes her so much. She really does help us get going. She is quiet, for the most part, but when she gets going, she gets going. I really think the whole team appreciates it (the lift).”
For her part, Boyd said that she think a look into the past can help Incarnate play some sweet music this weekend and earn the team a couple of wins and a state title.
She said that the team needs to learn from its appearance two seasons ago and not get too high or too low, no matter the game situation. While the team has won eight, it is facing a stout opponent, so Incarnate will just have to go to work, Boyd said.
“We can't go out there expecting to win it all or thinking we're going to lose,” Boyd said. “We have to be (emotionally) right down the middle. If have to approach it like that and just go out there and play our best.”
Gill said that he feels the team is dong exactly that – playing its best – right now.
The coach added that he understands that beating a team the caliber of Helias will be no small feat, yet he feels the Red Knights are in a good position to try.
“I understand they are really good but we're playing really well,” Gill said. “We're right where we want to be entering this game. The weather may be a factor, being as cold as it is. I hope that kind of evens things out. We're just going to go out and, hopefully, keep playing the way we have been lately.”
The winner will play the Sullivan/Savannah winner for the state title at 4 p.m. Saturday while the teams who lose their respective semifinal games will return to play for third place at 7 p.m. Friday.