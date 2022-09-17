Branstetter twins help propel Westminster to Fort Zumwalt East Tournament crown

Paige Branstetter of Westminster gets a hit on a high fastball against St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gabby Merrifield of Westminster throws a warm up pitch between innings against St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gabby Merrifield of Westminster delivers a pitch to St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Ellie Berkland of Westminster moves down the third base line looking to score against St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Paige Branstetter of Westminster goes to apply the tag but does not have the ball and Ashleigh Reed of St. Charles slides safely into second base in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Megan Aceves of St. Charles delivers a pitch to Westminster in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Abby Cross of St. Charles comes in to pitch against Westminster in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Julia Martin of Westminster makes contact with the ball and reaches first base against St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster coach Dan Petke avoids the wild throw and then sends Julia Martin home to score on the throwing error by St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster coach Dan Petke avoids the wild throw and then sends Julia Martin home to score on the error by St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Allie Branstetter of Westminster runs back to second base after the pitch against St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Charles pitcher Megan Aceves became overheated and players use their gloves as fans to create some air as St. Charles coach David Jones asks her questions against Westminster in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Maddie Bunch of St. Charles applies a late tag on Allie Branstetter of Westminster after her double in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Rosalyn Nevois of St. Charles swings and singles against Westminster in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East tournament in St. Peters, Missouri on Saturday, September 17, 2022. Paul Baillargeon, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster (8-3) used the sister duo to claim its fifth win in its last six games.
The Wildcats blitzed the field in the two-day, eight-team affair by scoring 39 runs in sweeping all three games. They beat North Point 7-6 in the semifinal round earlier Saturday morning.
"We put the ball in play and the bounces went our way," Westminster coach Dan Petke said. "Any time you can win three games in a row, against some pretty good competition, you've got to be happy."
Allie and Paige helped bring a smile to Petke's face with an offensive explosion. Allie, who bats out of the leadoff spot in the order, went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. Paige, the No. 2 hitter, was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Allie triggered a five-run outburst in the opening frame by reaching base twice. Paige added a huge hit in an eight-run second inning as Westminster rolled out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back.
Senior pitcher Gabby Merrifield tossed a five-inning complete game in the contest, which was shortened by the mercy rule. Merrifield did not allow an earned run and surrendered just four hits.
"This is starting off to be an amazing season for us," said Merrifield, who improved to 4-2.
Merrifield enjoys watching the twins create havoc at the top of the order.
"Every time they get on, something happens," Merrifield said. "They are one of the biggest parts of this team."
Allie also is a standout hockey player. She expects to play the sport in college. Paige says her future lies in softball.
The two also have a twin brother, who plays baseball.
Westminster sent 23 batters to the plate over the first two frames.
Ellie Berkland had three hits and drove in two runs. Jadyn Patton added two hits and three RBI. Merrifield went 3-for-3. Molly Kate Bugh added a run-scoring hit.
Merrifield drove in the Wildcats' first run of the game. Allie Branstetter's bases-loaded walk capped off the first-inning outburst.
Berkland and Addi Drumm had the big blows in the second inning.
"Winning this tournament is a great experience as a team," Merrifield said. "It's a team bonding kind of thing."
St. Charles beat Zumwalt East 11-4 in a semifinal game Saturday morning.
The Pirates (4-7) simply ran out of steam down the stretch on a hot day.
"I told the girls that we put in a lot of hard work to get here," St. Charles coach David Jones said. "One loss doesn't define this tournament for us. We're happy with second."
Fort Zumwalt East Tournament, championship: Westminster 16, St. Charles 2
