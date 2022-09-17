Branstetter twins help propel Westminster to Fort Zumwalt East Tournament crown

ST. PETERS — Mark Branstetter has a perfect way to settle the minor sibling squabbles between his twin daughters, Allie and Paige.

Dad picks a number between 1 and 10. Then he lets the girls choose.

The loser, whose guess is furthest from the actual number, has to do the household chores for the day.

While the winner gloats.

"And laughs," Paige explained.

That off-field rivalry carries over onto the softball diamond as the hard-hitting sophomore twins try to outdo one another.

"We're both pretty equal," Allie said. "But we like to try and do better than the other."

The Branstetter girls were at their slugging best Saturday afternoon.

The two combined for five hits and five RBI to lead the Wildcats to a 16-2 win over St. Charles in the championship game of the Fort Zumwalt East Tournament at East.

Westminster (8-3) used the sister duo to claim its fifth win in its last six games.

The Wildcats blitzed the field in the two-day, eight-team affair by scoring 39 runs in sweeping all three games. They beat North Point 7-6 in the semifinal round earlier Saturday morning.

"We put the ball in play and the bounces went our way," Westminster coach Dan Petke said. "Any time you can win three games in a row, against some pretty good competition, you've got to be happy."

Allie and Paige helped bring a smile to Petke's face with an offensive explosion. Allie, who bats out of the leadoff spot in the order, went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. Paige, the No. 2 hitter, was 2-for-4 with two RBI.

Allie triggered a five-run outburst in the opening frame by reaching base twice. Paige added a huge hit in an eight-run second inning as Westminster rolled out to a 13-2 lead and never looked back.

Senior pitcher Gabby Merrifield tossed a five-inning complete game in the contest, which was shortened by the mercy rule. Merrifield did not allow an earned run and surrendered just four hits.

"This is starting off to be an amazing season for us," said Merrifield, who improved to 4-2.

Merrifield enjoys watching the twins create havoc at the top of the order.

"Every time they get on, something happens," Merrifield said. "They are one of the biggest parts of this team."

Allie also is a standout hockey player. She expects to play the sport in college. Paige says her future lies in softball.

The two also have a twin brother, who plays baseball.

Westminster sent 23 batters to the plate over the first two frames.

Ellie Berkland had three hits and drove in two runs. Jadyn Patton added two hits and three RBI. Merrifield went 3-for-3. Molly Kate Bugh added a run-scoring hit.

Merrifield drove in the Wildcats' first run of the game. Allie Branstetter's bases-loaded walk capped off the first-inning outburst.

Berkland and Addi Drumm had the big blows in the second inning.

"Winning this tournament is a great experience as a team," Merrifield said. "It's a team bonding kind of thing."

St. Charles beat Zumwalt East 11-4 in a semifinal game Saturday morning.

The Pirates (4-7) simply ran out of steam down the stretch on a hot day.

"I told the girls that we put in a lot of hard work to get here," St. Charles coach David Jones said. "One loss doesn't define this tournament for us. We're happy with second."