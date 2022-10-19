Brown helps defending Class 4 champion Washington punch return ticket to state

WASHINGTON, Mo. — The goal all along for the Washington High softball team this season was to get back to the state semifinals and defend their state championship.

But even though that's been their objective all year, the Blue Jays couldn't get too far ahead of themselves and think about getting back to Springfield too soon.

But, now they can.

Junior standout Taylor Brown smacked a first-inning home run and struck out 13 batters in the circle Wednesday afternoon to lead the Blue Jays to a 7-2 win over Cape Notre Dame in a Class 4 quarterfinal game at Lakeview Park.

“The season was so long and now we're finally here and I don't think we realize it yet,” Brown said. “We're only two games away.”

With its 10th consecutive win and 23rd in the past 24 games, Washington (33-3) advances to play Helias (27-6), a 4-2 quarterfinal winner over Camdenton, in a Class 4 semifinal game next Thursday at 12 p.m. at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. It will be the third final four appearance for the Blue Jays, who also finished fourth in 2016.

“Last year as a freshman, I didn't really take it all in and didn't really know what was happening,” said sophomore second baseman Grace Molitor, who had a clutch hit in the game out of the cleanup spot. “Now, I do.”

The win came in Washington's final home game at Lakeview Park, as both the Blue Jay softball and baseball teams will move to a new facility that is slated to be done prior to the spring season.

“Today getting the opportunity to play on our home field for this last time before we get our new field next year, it was nice to get a win and have it be a quarterfinal game to go to the final four,” Washington coach Grant Young said.

Cape Notre Dame (26-5), which will say goodbye to six seniors that all started on Wednesday, had a 16-game winning streak snapped and fell to a St. Louis-area team in the quarterfinal round for the third time in four years.

“They're a tremendous team. We knew coming in they were the defending state champs and ranked No. 1 all year long,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Graviett said. “We thought we had a good game plan against (Brown), but she made the pitches when she needed to.”

A key factor in the win for Washington, the No. 1 team in the STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings, was success at the plate with two outs. The Blue Jays scored five of their seven runs with two down and, as fate would have it, won by five runs.

“We just can't ever stop just because there's two outs,” Molitor said. “We've just got to keep going and keep hitting.

Brown was able to swing the momentum the Blue Jays' way on two different occasions in the first inning.

In the top half of the frame, she permitted a leadoff double to Kadi Dohogne but left her stranded at third base. And then in the bottom portion of the inning, Brown smacked the first pitch she saw for a one-out solo home run to right-center field for a 1-0 lead.

“It definitely pumped me up a ton,” said Brown, who now has nine homers and 59 runs batted in. “I know I was going crazy and our whole team was going crazy. There was just a lot of adrenaline.”

Washington added another run in the second on a leadoff triple by Myla Inman and an RBI single by Christine Gerling before the Bulldogs' Ainsley Burnett halved the lead with a home run to right-center in the top of the third.

After a pair of wild pitches, a walk by Kelsie Holtmeyer and a stolen base put runners at second and third, Molitor quickly fell behind in the count 0-2 before lacing the next pitch into right for a two-run single and a 4-1 lead.

“I just knew I had to go for a base hit,” Molitor said. “Nothing too big. Just get it down and let those two runs score with two outs.”

An error with no one on and two outs kept the bottom of the fourth alive for the Blue Jays and they made the Bulldogs pay with three more two-out tallies. Lacy Monzyk laced a two-run single to right and she raced all the way home on Brown's single into the gap in right-center to increase the lead to 7-1.

“It was the entire lineup putting the ball in play for us and it was big getting some insurance runs,” Young said. “We know the top four in their lineup have the power and they've had it all season long.”

Following Burnett's home run, Brown retired nine straight batters until Burnett got to her again with another solo blast with one out in the fifth to make it a 7-2 game.

“She's been doing it for four years for us, especially late in the season. This was the third quarterfinal game she's been in and I think it was her third or fourth home run,” Graviett said. “Her swing is nice and compact and she has a lot of power.”

Cape Notre Dame put its leadoff batter on in the seventh and got her to second with one out, but Brown fanned the bottom two hitters in the lineup — the Bulldogs' Nos. 7-9 hitters went a combined 0-for-9 with eight strikeouts — and the Blue Jays booked their second straight trip to the state semifinals.

Their semifinal opponent this season will be a familiar one, as the Crusaders handed the Blue Jays one of their three losses this year, an 11-3 setback the first weekend of the season in the championship of Sullivan Back to School Classic.