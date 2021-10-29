Brown helps guide Washington to Class 4 state title with consecutive shutouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In the dugout, Washington High sophomore pitcher Taylor Brown is the life of the party.
"She always cheering everyone on, making noise, yelling, screaming, getting everyone fired up," Blue Jays sophomore catcher Kelsie Holtmeyer said.
Added Washington sophomore shortstop Christine Gerling, "Sometimes she won't shut up. But that's good."
Once she hits the pitching circle though, Brown's demeanor changes. No more smiles and jocularity.
Brown morphs into a highly-focused strikeout machine.
The hard-throwing right-hander was at her best Friday, tossing a two-hit shutout to help Washington claim the Class 4 softball state championship with an 11-0 win over Rolla in the title game at Killian Sports Complex.
Brown fanned 13 batters and was in total control during the 71-minute affair, which was halted in the fifth inning by the mercy rule.
In fact, Brown has been on fire over the last month. She fanned 15 batters in a 10-0 win over Platte County in a six-inning semifinal Friday morning.
She might have been even more impressive under the bright lights of the title tilt.
"You can't say enough about her," Washington sophomore Lacy Monzyk said. "Taylor being Taylor. Dominating as a pitcher, it's what she does."
Brown has fanned 122 batters over her last 57 innings.
And it is not just her pitching prowess that wows the opposing hitters. It is the ease at which she gets it done.
"We didn't play our best," Rolla coach Kenneth Hohe said. "But the way she was pitching, I don't even think our A game would have gotten it done."
Brown fanned six batters in a row over the second and third innings and closed the game with four successive strikeouts.
"I was in the zone," Brown said. "None of the normal distractions were bothering me."
The Blue Jays (32-5) closed the season on a school-record 19-game winning streak. They become the second team from the Franklin County school to claim a state championship to go along with a football title in 1973.
Washington gave Brown all the necessary support with a five-run outburst in the first inning. Monzyk started the uprising with a single. She came around to score on Gerling's double. Brown followed with a double in the gap for a 2-0 lead. Cleanup hitter Myla Inman then executed a perfect safety bunt. Junior Loren Thurmon closed the outburst with a two-run double to right.
Maddie Guevara and Grace Molitor chipped in with two-run hits as the Blue Jays scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth.
"This is a great team," Washington coach Philip King said. "I've got the best pitcher in the state. With the offense and the defense that we have, everything just fell into place."
The Blue Jays used the motivation from last year's first-round district upset loss to St. Joseph's to fuel their drive to the crown.
"We thought we had a chance (at a state title) last year, too," Brown said. "It was disappointing, so we focused to make sure it didn't happen again."
Brown has been dialed in for a month now and the Blue Jays offense has been clicking all season long.
The whole package came together down the stretch to make Washington virtually unbeatable.
"This is not a surprise," Brown said. "We really felt like we could do this since the start of the season."