Brown helps guide Washington to Class 4 state title with consecutive shutouts

Brown has fanned 122 batters over her last 57 innings.

And it is not just her pitching prowess that wows the opposing hitters. It is the ease at which she gets it done.

"We didn't play our best," Rolla coach Kenneth Hohe said. "But the way she was pitching, I don't even think our A game would have gotten it done."

Brown fanned six batters in a row over the second and third innings and closed the game with four successive strikeouts.

"I was in the zone," Brown said. "None of the normal distractions were bothering me."

The Blue Jays (32-5) closed the season on a school-record 19-game winning streak. They become the second team from the Franklin County school to claim a state championship to go along with a football title in 1973.

Washington gave Brown all the necessary support with a five-run outburst in the first inning. Monzyk started the uprising with a single. She came around to score on Gerling's double. Brown followed with a double in the gap for a 2-0 lead. Cleanup hitter Myla Inman then executed a perfect safety bunt. Junior Loren Thurmon closed the outburst with a two-run double to right.