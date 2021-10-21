Brown pitches, hits Washington past Farmington and into Class 4 semifinal

FARMINGTON — The moment she blew her 15th and final strike three of the day by the batter, Taylor Brown only had one thought race to her mind.
“My instant thought was just scream. I was so excited,” the Washington High sophomore pitcher said. “I don't even know what to say it's so exciting.”
Brown was screaming at that moment because she and her teammates had just completed a 6-1 win over Farmington in a Class 4 softball quarterfinal Thursday evening on Ross Field at the Farmington Sports Complex.
With its 17th consecutive win, Washington (30-5) advanced to play Platte County (20-9) — a 10-0 quarterfinal winner over Nevada — in a Class 4 semifinal game at 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield. It will be the second final four appearance for the Blue Jays, who finished fourth in 2016.
“One difference is, when we went in 2016, we definitely felt like the fourth-best team going there. We feel like the best team going this year,” Washington coach Philip King said. “This is a team that I just know can win it all. I'm not saying we're going to because everyone's good at this point. But it's a team I feel really confident in and we can play with anyone.”
Farmington (30-7) had a 15-game winning streak snapped and was thwarted in its quest for a first final four berth for the second successive year in the quarterfinal round.
“I've been here three years. We had 19 wins the first year, 20 last year and 30 this year, so that's going in the right direction,” Knights coach Bryan Wallen said. “I really feel like it could have been a 1-0, 2-0 game because we really didn't deserve the run we scored and, in my opinion, they didn't deserve a few of the runs they scored. We had a lot of errors. You can't do that against average teams and you definitely can't do it against good teams. They were the better team (Thursday).”
One of the reasons the Blue Jays are headed back to state is Brown, who was spectacular both in the circle and at the plate.
Brown (16-3) tossed her 14th complete game in 18 starts, allowing just one unearned run on two hits with three walks and the 15 strikeouts. She also added a pair of RBI doubles from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.
“I think she's the best pitcher in the state. When she's on, I know we can win the state title,” King said. “She's very complete and she's also probably the best first baseman I've ever had. She's just a student of the game who works hard and one thing that always gets forgotten because of how good she is, she's incredibly supportive of her teammates. She's a very good team player.”
Count Wallen among those impressed with the opposing hurler,
“She was dominant,” he said. “We were averaging 11 runs a game and hitting .408 as a team for the year against good teams and we haven't faced anyone like that.”
Brown's first run-scoring double gave Washington a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first (the Blue Jays were the home team despite playing on the Knights' home field) and her courtesy runner Elizabeth Reed scored four pitches later when Myla Inman's grounder was thrown away to give Washington some early momentum.
“It takes so much pressure off the pitcher and everyone else because everyone's tense and we know state's on the line,” King said. “So we could settle down a little bit.”
Christine Gerling and Brown then smacked consecutive RBI doubles in the third to increase the lead to 4-0.
The Knights scored their only run in the fourth on a walk and a two-base throwing error that allowed the runner to come home all the way from first base.
“The run that scored, I just shake it off, nothing hurt, like it's 0-0,” Brown said. “I think we all mesh really well together and we all talk throughout the game and pick each other up whenever we're down.”
Washington picked up single runs in the fourth on a run-scoring throwing error and the sixth on an RBI sacrifice fly by Grace Molitor to make it a 6-1 game after six innings.
“That helped my blood pressure. And it helped everyone stay confident,” King said. “Farmington's a phenomenal team and they've been kicking the crap out of everyone, so it also helped when they were down 6-1, they've not been in that spot and that put pressure on them at that point.”
Brown allowed her second hit of the game with one out in the seventh, but back-to-back strikeouts of McKennah Wallace and Alayna Resinger sealed the win and set off a wild celebration.