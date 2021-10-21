Brown pitches, hits Washington past Farmington and into Class 4 semifinal

“I've been here three years. We had 19 wins the first year, 20 last year and 30 this year, so that's going in the right direction,” Knights coach Bryan Wallen said. “I really feel like it could have been a 1-0, 2-0 game because we really didn't deserve the run we scored and, in my opinion, they didn't deserve a few of the runs they scored. We had a lot of errors. You can't do that against average teams and you definitely can't do it against good teams. They were the better team (Thursday).”

One of the reasons the Blue Jays are headed back to state is Brown, who was spectacular both in the circle and at the plate.

Brown (16-3) tossed her 14th complete game in 18 starts, allowing just one unearned run on two hits with three walks and the 15 strikeouts. She also added a pair of RBI doubles from the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

“I think she's the best pitcher in the state. When she's on, I know we can win the state title,” King said. “She's very complete and she's also probably the best first baseman I've ever had. She's just a student of the game who works hard and one thing that always gets forgotten because of how good she is, she's incredibly supportive of her teammates. She's a very good team player.”

Count Wallen among those impressed with the opposing hurler,