Brown's 21 strikeouts, Bruckerhoff's homer lead Washington into Suburban final

AFFTON — Elizabeth Reed glanced down at her beet-red palm and smiled.

The Washington High backup catcher knew she had been a part of something special.

Reed was on the receiving end of an eye-popping performance from standout junior right-hander Taylor Brown, who struck out 21 batters in helping the Blue Jays to a 7-5 win over Summit in a softball contest Tuesday night.

Washington (19-2) rode the flame-thrower to its ninth successive win and moved into the championship game of the Suburban Shootout at Affton Athletic Association.

The Blue Jays, coming off a Class 4 state crown last season, will face Lafayette (9-5) in the title game of the three-day, 12-team affair at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Brown tied her own school record by recording all 21 outs via strikeout. She also fanned 21 in a 1-0 win over Marquette on Sept. 28, 2021. But that contest went nine innings.

Reed, who does not catch Brown on a regular basis, enjoyed every one of the strikeouts even though there was a little pain involved.

"If you don't catch the ball the right way, it'll hurt depending on where it hits," Reed said. "I probably need to (soak my hand) — but it was worth it."

Brown was far from perfect. She walked six and gave up four hits. Three of the Summit runs came on wild pitches.

But it was still a night she will long remember.

"At the beginning, I felt like I was really in control," Brown said. "I kind of lost it near the end, but everything worked out."

Brown's 21st strikeout came with the tying runners in scoring position.

"She just does what she always does," Reed said. "Taylor is just Taylor."

Reed came through offensively as well. Her ringing double in the sixth broke a 3-3 tie and pushed the Blue Jays in front to stay.

Yet the biggest blow of the night was still to come.

Two batters later, senior Emily Bruckerhoff drilled a mammoth two-run homer to left field to cap off a four-run uprising. Bruckerhoff tied the school record for most homers in a career with her 12th round-tripper. She set the school mark for most round-trippers in a season last year with seven.

Ironically, Bruckerhoff came into the game in what she called, "the first big slump of my career." She had gone hitless in six of her previous eight games.

That skid ended with the 250-foot blast, which culminated with a huge celebratory leap as she returned to the dugout.

"My timing had been off, I'd been dropping my shoulder popping up a lot," Bruckerhoff said. "It's been frustrating and that's why this one felt so good."

Bruckerhoff tied the mark of 12 homers set by Jena Monehan from 2016-19.

The wild contest began as a pitcher's duel between Brown and Summit freshman Ella Wilson, who threw 4 2/3 strong innings.

But it morphed into a late-game scoring duel with nine runs over the final three innings.

"We put the ball in play, one through nine in our lineup," Washington coach Grant Young said. "We got on base and made things happen."

Brown fanned the first eight hitters she faced with 19 strikes out of 25 pitches. She closed with a flourish, hitting 66 and 67 mph on the radar gun over her last two batters.

Summit (10-3) had won seven of its previous eight games and recorded three run-rule wins over the first three rounds of the tournament.

The Falcons tied the game on a triple by senior Abby Ulsas in the fifth inning. They capitalized on an error and two wild pitches to go in front 3-1.

But Washington charged back behind a run-scoring double by Brown and a wild pitch.

The Blue Jays erupted in the bottom of the sixth. Myla Inman started the rally with a walk. Reed, who hit her first home run of the season in pool play Monday, brought her in with a double. Christine Gerling followed with a hit to set the stage for Bruckerhoff's historic blast.

Summit won six of its first seven games this season and appears to be improving each time out, according to first-year coach Chad Jones.