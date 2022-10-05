Brune inspires Sullivan volleyball teammates during record-setting career

SULLIVAN — Emma Brune couldn't stop laughing.

The senior hitter for Sullivan High's girls volleyball team came out of the locker room for an early-season practice to find her teammates wearing patches over their right eyes.

Brune, a 5-foot-9-inch jumping jack who is Sullivan's career kills leader, is blind in her right eye. Having vision in only one eye hasn't slowed down Brune — who also is a standout for the Eagles girls soccer team — and she approaches life in a light-hearted manner.

"That's the only way to do it," Brune said. "Being upset about it, that's not going to get me anywhere."

Actually the eye patch idea came from Sullivan volleyball coach Sarah Rochleau, who felt it would help give the team's players a chance to understand the adjustments Brune makes on the court.

The players wore the patches throughout most of the two-hour workout.

"The girls thought it was really cool," Rochleau said. "It was like, 'Wow, this is what she has to go through every single day?' "

Brune is one of the top hitters in the Four Rivers Conference. She has 251 kills this season for the Eagles, who improved to 14-11-3 after beating Herculaneum 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 on Monday.

Earlier this season Brune has set the school record for most kills in a career with 856, eclipsing the old mark of 828. She’s closing in on the school mark for most kills in a season as well.

"It is a serious thing," Eagles senior defensive specialist Carley Godfrey said of Brune's vision impairment. "But at the same time, we all recognize it and we're comfortable with it because she's so comfortable with it."

Godfrey said she learned a lot when the team's players wore eyepatches in that early workout.

Brune said it took a few minutes for her to focus during that practice instead of watching her teammates stumble around.

"I thought it was really funny," Brune said. "They started realizing how hard it could be. They'd come up to me and tell me they're not sure how I do it."

Brune was diagnosed with unilateral retinoblastoma at just 6 months old. Retinoblastoma is a rare form of childhood cancer that arises from a lack of development in the retina of children under 5 years old.

Doctors initially wanted to remove the eye. But right before the surgery, they found that the tumors had shrunk a little so the choice was made to try chemotherapy and laser therapy.

Slowly the tumors began to dissipate. Once properly shrunk, the cancerous tumors turned to calcium, which block the vision in her eye.

Brune underwent multiple surgeries before the age of 5. Now, she is considered all but cancer free, although she likely will never have vision in her right eye.

"It's amazing how well she plays," Sullivan senior setter Maci Nolie said. "Just another hitter. Unless you know her, you wouldn't know (she's blind in one eye)."

A four-year starter, Brune said she receives plenty of help from her teammates who tell her about blocks and where to attack.

"As her teammates, we have to talk to her," Godfrey said. "We tell her what's happening in the areas she can't see. She does a great job of communicating with us as well."

Brune's parents, Jamie and Sarah, formed a support group that helps raise funds for childhood cancer named Emma's Army. The group was formed when Emma was 2 years old.

A special "Serving Up The Cure Night" was conducted Monday in her honor. Money was raised through t-shirt sales and contests prior to the match. All the proceeds were donated to the American Cancer Society and Emma's Army.

Brune said she does not plan to play sports in college. A straight-A student, she wants to concentrate on academics.

"I'm definitely looking forward to moving on with that part of my life," Brune said.

Brune continues to impress during a banner campaign. She recorded a career-high 19 kills in a four-set win over Warrenton on Sept. 9.

An ultra-consistent performer, Brune has 10 or more kills in 12 matches this season.