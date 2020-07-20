Burkhalter's drive helps her excel in barrel racing, on softball diamond

“Every time she gets on a horse, you can't help but worry," Suzy Burkhalter said. "The thing is, though, that she's been taught the right way to fall off a horse and she's worked so hard with horses that she knows what she's doing. Still, as a mom, you can't help but worry.”

“My dream would be to go to Montana and study natural horsemanship because that's the only school that has that,” Burkhalter said. “That's where you learn to to train horses. That's what you do. My backup plan would be to major in equine science and I would love to take my horse to whatever college I go to. I would also plan to minor in business, so I know how to run that part of the horse world. Obviously I'm working with money, I'm selling things, so I have to have that aspect. Going around in competing in shows is already helping me to get my name out. It's all part of that long range goal.”