Burkhalter's drive helps her excel in barrel racing, on softball diamond

Abby Burkhalter's path to becoming a multi-sport athlete took a unique turn by the time she was 10 years old.
A junior-to-be at Parkway South and a seasoned catcher on the softball diamond, Burkhalter decided early on to take her athletic abilities in a different direction.
She often trades in her bat, glove, shin guards and mask for boots, a cowboy hat, a saddle and her horse.
Burkhalter, who plays for the Patriots in the fall and the Reapers club softball team in the summer, has been fascinated with horses since she was 3 years old. That passion quickly transformed into a competitive drive to become a barrel racer.
“My aunt got me a stuffed horse and I've loved horses ever since," Burkhalter said. "It's been a lot of work taking that dream and making it a reality.”
By the time Burkhalter was 4, her grandfather, Dennis Scharf, got her horse riding lessons at Valley Mount Ranch in Valley Park.
That subdued her passion for horses just enough, until she noticed the ranch next door offered barrel racing.
"I just though it was so cool to see these girls on their horses and they were going super fast. Ever since I was 8, I've wanted to barrel race," Burkhalter said.
Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to complete a cloverleaf pattern around three barrels in the fastest time. It requires precise turns, dedication from the rider and can be dangerous at times.
Burkhalter's first foray into the sport came at the age of 11 at Cowboy Faith Church in Bonne Terre.
"I was excited at first being able to show, but I was nervous," Brukhalter said. "I went out and ended up winning a bunch, so it was exciting. Winning kept me going with everybody cheering for everybody."
Burkhalter, 16, has never looked back. She's been competing in the sport for the past six years and had a career-best run of 15.2 seconds on her current horse, Ransom, to win $150 in December at Kramer Farm in Sullivan.
Burkhalter's pursuit of her dreams has not been easy by any means. The overall cost of purchasing, maintaining and finding a place to board a horse is difficult for Burkhalter, who lives in Ballwin. She's also had to find a balance between riding and playing softball.
Luckily for Burkhalter and her mother, Suzy, a family friend, Holly McNabb, offered to let her work to pay for boarding and keep her horse at her farm in House Springs.
“I was concerned because of the cost and I didn't know where we were going to keep a horse,” Suzy Burkhalter said. “This is her passion. She loves horses and she loves softball and we've been fortunate that she's been a part of teams that have understood that she does both and they've worked with her.”
Abby has found a good balance between her two passions.
Her competitive fire on the softball field has only been stoked further from riding horses.
“I always get weird (looks) when people find out, it's like, 'Oh, you're horse girl,' ” Burkhalter said. “People don't understand what I'm doing. They don't understand the expense. They think I just get on a horse and ride. I think people don't understand the mental game that racing a horse is. You're working with another being that you can't talk to and they could kill you. I really feel like the sport has helped me so much and has flowed over into softball and everything I do. My competitiveness has (grown) so much from what I've learned with horses.”
And it shows on the softball field. Burkhalter had a .406 batting average in 22 games for the Reapers this summer. Behind the plate, she had caught 70 of 98 innings.
She's also progressed on her horse, according to McNabb.
"Over the past five years, she has shown the ability to stay calm when things get difficult with a horse," McNabb said. "Often, things can get tough. Abby also does competitive rail work. She also works with pleasure horses and a gated horse that we have, too. She has a well-rounded talent to be able to work in this kind of environment.”
Abby Burkhalter has come a long way over the years, but the risk of working with an average adult horse that weighs around 1,000 pounds is always high.
She's experienced that first-hand, suffering broken bones, including her collarbone, from falling off horses.
“Every time she gets on a horse, you can't help but worry," Suzy Burkhalter said. "The thing is, though, that she's been taught the right way to fall off a horse and she's worked so hard with horses that she knows what she's doing. Still, as a mom, you can't help but worry.”
That won't be enough to get Abby off her horse any time soon.
In fact, she plans to live out her dream even further by pursuing a career in training and working with horses after high school.
“My dream would be to go to Montana and study natural horsemanship because that's the only school that has that,” Burkhalter said. “That's where you learn to to train horses. That's what you do. My backup plan would be to major in equine science and I would love to take my horse to whatever college I go to. I would also plan to minor in business, so I know how to run that part of the horse world. Obviously I'm working with money, I'm selling things, so I have to have that aspect. Going around in competing in shows is already helping me to get my name out. It's all part of that long range goal.”
