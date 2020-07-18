Cafolla helps Crushers keep on rolling in early-round tournament play

Abigail Cafola, a junior-to-be at Hazelwood West, usually comes along to serve as Alexandria’s personal catcher.

Crushers coach Paul Hallemann says Alexandria’s presence works both ways. Not only is she a dynamite pitcher, but she serves as an inspiration to the young players on the team.

“It’s very much of a mentorship,” Hallemann said. "It helps the other girls see what they have to do to get to the (college) level. It gives them something to shoot for.”

Alexandria was a four-time all-conference selection at West and compiled a 14-9 record with a 1.94 ERA as a senior. Her strikeout-to-walk ratio of 185-20 over 155 innings was one of the best in the area.

She compiled a 1-2 mark with a 4.04 ERA in six appearances at Webster University this spring before her freshman campaign was cut short by the coronavirus.

Alexandria makes sure she pitches every weekend. So when the Comets are off, like this weekend, she jumps aboard with the Crushers. The move is somewhat commonplace in select softball, although she makes the switch seem effortless by reaching a high level of success on both teams.

‘“She’s just fit right in,” said Crushers infielder Kira Kolander. “Like one of us.”