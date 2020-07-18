Cafolla helps Crushers keep on rolling in early-round tournament play

NEW MELLE — Alexandria Cafolla has found another home.
The hard-throwing right-hander is enjoying summer softball as an on-loan pitcher for the Missouri Crushers Under-18 team.
Cafolla, who considers the St. Louis Comets her main select squad, is making her third tournament appearance of the season for the Crushers.
And she is making every pitch count.
Cafolla struck out eight batters – two in each inning – to lead the Wildwood-based Crushers to an 8-1 win over the St. Louis Academy on Friday in pool play from the Post-Season Warm-up, a talent-rich USSSA qualifying event
The Crushers opened pool play with an 11- 4 win over the Louisville Lady Sluggers and sit at 2-0 heading into the second day of round-robin action.
The championship round begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday. The title contest of the four-pool, 18-team affair is set for 7:20 p.m. on Sunday at McNair Park in St. Charles.
Cafolla, a Hazelwood West grad who pitches at Webster University, dominated the Academy club from start to finish. The contest was stopped midway through the fourth inning due to a time limit.
“My teammates here, they’ve been so welcoming,” said Cafolla, who was the Wildcats’ Post-Dispatch Scholar-Athlete during her senior season. “So kind to me and my sister.”
Abigail Cafola, a junior-to-be at Hazelwood West, usually comes along to serve as Alexandria’s personal catcher.
Crushers coach Paul Hallemann says Alexandria’s presence works both ways. Not only is she a dynamite pitcher, but she serves as an inspiration to the young players on the team.
“It’s very much of a mentorship,” Hallemann said. "It helps the other girls see what they have to do to get to the (college) level. It gives them something to shoot for.”
Alexandria was a four-time all-conference selection at West and compiled a 14-9 record with a 1.94 ERA as a senior. Her strikeout-to-walk ratio of 185-20 over 155 innings was one of the best in the area.
She compiled a 1-2 mark with a 4.04 ERA in six appearances at Webster University this spring before her freshman campaign was cut short by the coronavirus.
Alexandria makes sure she pitches every weekend. So when the Comets are off, like this weekend, she jumps aboard with the Crushers. The move is somewhat commonplace in select softball, although she makes the switch seem effortless by reaching a high level of success on both teams.
‘“She’s just fit right in,” said Crushers infielder Kira Kolander. “Like one of us.”
Explained infielder Lizzie Bailey, “When she keeps getting people out like she does, who wouldn’t want her on their team?”
Kolander and Bailey, both from Eureka High, kicked-started the offense in Friday's game at the New Melle Sports and Recreation Complex. Kolander drilled a long home run to left field to break open the first game against Louisville. Bailey’s run-scoring double triggered a six-run outburst in the third frame against the St. Louis Academy.
“For a while, we weren’t hitting very well,” Bailey said. “The last few tournaments, it’s all started coming together.”
The Crushers (17-9) broke open a 2-1 contest with hit parade in the bottom of the third.
Megan Leahy ripped a run-scoring single to get the ball rolling. Bailey followed with the biggest blow of the contest – a two-run double that pumped the advantage to 6-1. Bailey eventually scored on the back end of a double steal. Sophie Greenfield capped off the assault with an RBI single.
Abbey Seiler, Greenfield and Siena Berman walked to start a two-run uprising in the second. Alexandria Cafolla’s sacrifice fly pushed across the first run of the night.
The St. Louis Academy (6-7) tallied its lone run in the third on a hit from Jenna Teakert.
Based out of St. Louis, the Academy dropped a 7-5 decision to the St. Louis Lightning earlier in the day.
The Crushers have already won two tournaments this season and Hallemann feels a third title is well within reach.
“The girls were very efficient tonight,” Hallemann said. “They just have to stay focused. We think we should be (in the championship game) on Sunday. We’re in this for the long haul and we feel like we can last it out.”
Dorothy Wunderlich, from Parkway West, picked up the pitching win the first game. Peyton Hallemann has also helped out in the circle this season.
“I think we’re finally getting where we want to be,” Paul Hallemann said.
