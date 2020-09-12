Cairns leads Fox to tournament title past rival Seckman

ARNOLD — Daleigh Cairns handled two opponents Saturday.
In Fox’s 12-4, five-inning win over rival Seckman at the Arnold Athletic Association in the title game of the Jerry Joyce softball tournament, Cairns used a steadfast mental approach to first defeat Mother Nature and then the rival Jaguars.
In intermittent rain made life difficult on both sides, but Cairns persevered by taking a simple approach. That approach helped her surrender the four runs on four hits while striking out five.
“I just focused on drying my hand and gripping the ball before every pitch,” Cairns said. “I’m very proud of myself and I am very proud of these girls for fighting through this. It wasn’t easy but we didn’t let it get to us. We just kept battling.”
Cairns also provided a run-scoring double in the top of the first as the Warriors scored three runs and were never headed.
Fox coach Rachel Sauer praised Cairns and her teammates, especially after the team suffered its first loss of the tournament just prior to the title game in a setback against Farmington.
“Daleigh is definitely someone to watch at the plate,” Sauer said. “She’s mentally tough and she showed that today. We talked before the game about venting out the loss and getting rid of it. We knew we had to smash it and that it was time to go to work again. This is a big rivalry for us and it feels good to get one against Seckman.”
After Fox (4-2) jumped to its lead, a two-run triple by Seckman sophomore shortstop Josie Lindsey made it 3-2 in the bottom of the second.
Then the weather worsened.
In the top of the third in a driving rain, Fox added six runs on the strength of just one hit, five walks and one hit better. The 11-batter inning came against three different pitchers for Seckman.
Sauer said that the Warriors using a sharpened mental approach in deteriorating conditions paid dividends.
“We’ve been talking a lot about the mental part of the game because, skill-wise we have it this year,” Sauer said. “We know we need to show up to play every day against whoever we’re playing against. I think it did show up there.”
As a part of that showing up, Sauer complimented the Warriors’ defense in the victory.
She pointed to a pair of dynamic ground ball grabs by junior second baseman Anastasia Baer and a running grab by junior right fielder Lena McMichael as a pair of defensive gems.
“Defensively, we’ve really kicked it in this weekend,” Sauer said. “They’ve been playing well and that is the expectation we have for them.
While Seckman (4-4) did falter in its final game at the event, Jaguars coach Steve Bonastia said that wining the team’s first three games at the tournament and, thereby, the pool, the results showed big things ahead for the Jags.
“We had lost three tough games before this and we really played hard this weekend, that’s what I told the girls,” Bonastia said. “I was so proud of the girls. Even though we lost this game, I saw so many positives. I think we’re going to move on because we’re so young. Fox is a good team.”
Fox 12, Seckman 4
