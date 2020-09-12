Cairns leads Fox to tournament title past rival Seckman

ARNOLD — Daleigh Cairns handled two opponents Saturday.

In Fox’s 12-4, five-inning win over rival Seckman at the Arnold Athletic Association in the title game of the Jerry Joyce softball tournament, Cairns used a steadfast mental approach to first defeat Mother Nature and then the rival Jaguars.

In intermittent rain made life difficult on both sides, but Cairns persevered by taking a simple approach. That approach helped her surrender the four runs on four hits while striking out five.

“I just focused on drying my hand and gripping the ball before every pitch,” Cairns said. “I’m very proud of myself and I am very proud of these girls for fighting through this. It wasn’t easy but we didn’t let it get to us. We just kept battling.”

Cairns also provided a run-scoring double in the top of the first as the Warriors scored three runs and were never headed.

Fox coach Rachel Sauer praised Cairns and her teammates, especially after the team suffered its first loss of the tournament just prior to the title game in a setback against Farmington.