Cape Notre Dame Bulldogs at Marquette Mustangs

What: Class 5 softball quarterfinal.

When, where: 3 p.m. Thursday, Marquette.

Records: Cape Notre Dame 25-2; Marquette 10-3.

Series history since 1999: Teams have not played.

District championship scores: Cape Notre Dame 6, Jackson 3; Marquette 9, Eureka 2.

What's next: Winner advances to Class 4 semifinal Saturday against either Fort Zumwalt West or Rock Bridge.

About Cape Notre Dame: Has won 15 district titles and reached the state semifinals nine times, most recently in 2017 when it finished second in Class 3. … Has won four in a row dating to a 1-0 loss Oct. 7 to Perryville.

About Marquette: Has won 13 district titles, including the last six seasons. Reached state semifinals five times, highlighted by the Class 4 championship in 2017. … Junior Sophia Dunn (.429) has top batting average and Brooke Branstetter, a senior, has a team-high 12 RBI. … Maddie Carney, a sophomore, has team-high three home runs and also is team's top pitcher (9-1, 1.08 ERA in 62 2/3 innings).

